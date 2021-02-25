LAND BARON FREED TO ATTEND FUNERAL, SLAUGHTERS TWO BEASTS FOR PRISON GUARDS

Felix Munyaradzi, who was in remand prison for illegally parcelling out land is alleged to have been clandestinely allowed to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral in Zvimba, without being granted bail by a court.
The complaint has since been forwarded to the Special
Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) and the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) for
further investigations.
Munyaradzi was arrested last year on allegations of duping
people who wanted to buy stands at Sandton near Westgate in Harare before he
was later freed on $55 000 bail and other stringent conditions set after
spending some days in prison.
However, in new twist of events, a Harare man, Collen
Mavhundutse (38) made a report to the police to investigate allegations that
Munyaradzi allegedly connived with two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional
Services (ZPCS) officers to allow him to attend the funeral.
According to the report made, after attending the funeral,
it is further alleged that Munyaradzi then went to sleep at his house in
Borrowdale before returning to prison the following day.
He is also alleged to have slaughtered two beasts for the
two officers before giving them about 200 chickens.
The Herald is in possession of a copy of a sworn affidavit
made by Mavhundutse to the police on Tuesday.
“I wish to state that I know Felix Munyaradzi for more than
20 years. I also know him as the director of Delatfin Investment (Pvt) Ltd.
“I recall sometime on the 14th of August 2020 when I was in
Zvimba, Chirau area, when Felix Munyaradzi lost his father-in-law, I was
surprised to see him attending the funeral since I knew he was in custody at
Harare Remand Prison.
“He was in the presence of two prison officers dressed in
civilian clothes. I believe this is not proper.
“After the burial, Munyaradzi went to sleep to his
Borrowdale home and then returned back to prison the following day,” read part
of the statement.
“I also established that Felix Munyaradzi slaughtered two
beasts for the prison officers and gave them 200 slaughtered chickens which
were destined for Harare Remand Prison.
“I make this solemn declaration conscientiously believing
all above facts as correct.”
Circumstances leading to Munyaradzi’s arrest are that
during 2015, his firm Delatfin Investments, entered into a swap deal with Mr
Delish Nguwaya for the sale of stands in exchange for a Toyota Prado.
Delatfin Investments sold three residential stands – 1572,
1516 and 1471 – in Sandton Park in Mt Hampden, worth US$50 000 and Mr Nguwaya
surrendered the Prado and an agreement of sale was signed on February 2, 2018.
It is alleged that Munyaradzi went on to sell the stands to
other people, and when Mr Nguwaya complained, he agreed to compensate him with
eight smaller stands in Sandton Park.
But then Munyaradzi allegedly went on to sell one of the
stands to Tawanda Mashumba for US$30 000.
It is the State’s case that Mr Nguwaya was aware that the
stand in question had already been sold, and he lost US$15 000 in the process.
On April 20, 2015, Delatfin Investments was offered 120
hectares of State land by the Ministry of Local Government to develop residential
stands. The land was previously used by the police for breeding horses.
In 2016, Munyaradzi through his firm, allegedly sold a
stand fraudulently to Mrs Gabaza for US$18 000, a stand in Sandton Phase 3 to
Mr Dondo for US$22 000, and another stand in the same neighbourhood to Mr
Makodza for US$40 000.
Mr Makodza is said to have later discovered his stand had
allegedly been sold for a second time to Mrs Nyongo by Munyaradzi, forcing him
to lodge a complaint with the police.
