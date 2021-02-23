JUDGE PROBED AS LOVER LEAKS NUDES

An alleged intimate affair between Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa and a member of the support staff in Bulawayo, Ms Oratile Nare, is being investigated by the Judicial Service Commission after nude pictures and raunchy WhatsApp messages, allegedly from the judge’s phone, circulated at the weekend.

Allegations are that Justice Mabhikwa and Ms Nare, an assistant of fellow Bulawayo judge Justice Maxwell Takuva have been in an intimate relationship and that Ms Nare, jealous over what she allegedly believes is another girlfriend of the judge, reportedly forwarded what are described as the judge’s exchanges with the other woman to almost all his contacts, including a judges’ group.

“The Judicial Service Commission has taken note of the offensive material circulating on various media platforms and the alleged relationship between a member of the Judiciary and a member of the support staff,” said the JSC in a statement.

“The Commission wishes to advise that investigations into the matter are underway and the public will be advised of the results thereof in due course.”

Ms Nare had reportedly went through Justice Mabhikwa’s phone sometime during the night and discovered that the judge had sent pictures of his body to another woman only identified as Petty or Patie.

The indecent package comprised the judge’s raunchy messages exchanged with Patie or Petty, who also sent the judge pictures of her body. Herald