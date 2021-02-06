GLITCHES HIT ZIMRA ONLINE SYSTEMS

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it is experiencing technical glitches in its online platforms following an upsurge in the number of clients seeking to process tax clearance certificates for this year.
The revenue collector said its workers from the
Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) department are hard at work
trying to resolve the challenges.
In a statement yesterday, Zimra said the high user traffic
and congestion has been worsened by the fact that many certificates issued last
year expired recently.
“We would like to sincerely apologise for the challenges
that our valued clients have been experiencing with our E-services system in
applying for the tax clearance certificates for 2021.
“This has been worsened by the congestion due to very high
user traffic applying at the same time, following the expiry of the previously
extended tax clearance submission deadline. The system is operational, and our
ICT team is attending to system congestion challenges to improve the system
performance,” said the revenue collector.
To address the technical challenges, the organisation said
the ICT team is adding capacity to the infrastructure, which will improve the
logging process on the system by taxpayers.
In addition, the team is directly engaging taxpayers who have
reported their challenges and assisting them to access their tax clearance
certificates.
They are working with the vendor, Microsoft, to enhance the
system capacity so that it is able to handle multiple requests at the same
time.
“Currently the majority of the taxpayers are able to log on
and submit their requests. However, due to non-compliance, the system is not
issuing them the Tax Clearance Certificates.
“Clients are advised to ensure that they are compliant in
all respects before submitting their applications i.e. Fiscalisation Interface,
Returns submission and tax payments,” said Zimra.
In the interim, compliant taxpayers who fail to get their
ITF263 through the system are advised to communicate with their assigned
liaison officers by e-mail so that they are assisted manually to download their
ITF263 (Tax Clearances). Herald
