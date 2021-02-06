GLITCHES HIT ZIMRA ONLINE SYSTEMS



THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it is experiencing technical glitches in its online platforms following an upsurge in the number of clients seeking to process tax clearance certificates for this year.

The revenue collector said its workers from the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) department are hard at work trying to resolve the challenges.

In a statement yesterday, Zimra said the high user traffic and congestion has been worsened by the fact that many certificates issued last year expired recently.

“We would like to sincerely apologise for the challenges that our valued clients have been experiencing with our E-services system in applying for the tax clearance certificates for 2021.

“This has been worsened by the congestion due to very high user traffic applying at the same time, following the expiry of the previously extended tax clearance submission deadline. The system is operational, and our ICT team is attending to system congestion challenges to improve the system performance,” said the revenue collector.

To address the technical challenges, the organisation said the ICT team is adding capacity to the infrastructure, which will improve the logging process on the system by taxpayers.

In addition, the team is directly engaging taxpayers who have reported their challenges and assisting them to access their tax clearance certificates.

They are working with the vendor, Microsoft, to enhance the system capacity so that it is able to handle multiple requests at the same time.

“Currently the majority of the taxpayers are able to log on and submit their requests. However, due to non-compliance, the system is not issuing them the Tax Clearance Certificates.

“Clients are advised to ensure that they are compliant in all respects before submitting their applications i.e. Fiscalisation Interface, Returns submission and tax payments,” said Zimra.

In the interim, compliant taxpayers who fail to get their ITF263 through the system are advised to communicate with their assigned liaison officers by e-mail so that they are assisted manually to download their ITF263 (Tax Clearances). Herald