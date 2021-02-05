FRESH REVELATIONS OF MLISWA, MUTAMI BREAK UP

A Zimbabwe-born Australian woman who says she is pregnant with Temba Mliswa’s twins claimed that the late foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo gave her US$40,000 for baby preparation after she fell pregnant with his son.
Susan Mutami, 32, has asked the 49-year-old Norton MP for
US$30,000 for their unborn twins, telling him: “They deserve to have nice
things too, and to be born in luxury.”
ZimLive has obtained a readout of WhatsApp messages, audio
recordings and pictures shared between the two feuding former lovers, in which
Mutami – who claims to be a “fucken millionaire” – repeatedly threatens to have
an abortion, accusing Mliswa of neglecting her.
She also claims to have carried out an unexplained assignment
for state security minister Owen Mudha Ncube, and in one exchange claims that
police chief Godwin Matanga okayed her move to repossess 7,000 bricks from a
Norton woman with the help of the police.
After Moyo’s death last month from Covid-19, Mutami sent a
message to Mliswa claiming that three friends of the former army general had
delivered “three sets of US$10k for Tendai,” her four-year-old son. The money,
she claimed, was delivered by “SB’s best friend” identified only as Moris, “who
is at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit” and “used to
be CEO of ZMDC.” A picture accompanying the WhatsApp message is that of Moris
Mpofu, once the director of exchange control at the RBZ, now a non-executive
director at ZIMRA.
Mutami claims Tendai was the product of a 12-year affair
with Moyo, who was married to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission boss Justice
Loice Matanda-Moyo.
Mliswa met Mutami in October last year when she went to
Norton to donate medical equipment she sourced in Australia, where she works in
the health services.
The two hit it off almost immediately, Mliswa sealing the
courtship after taking her to his rural home. In a voice note to Mliswa in
early November, she told him she had heard from one of his associates that she
had “donated her thighs to the MP.”
“Ask them what I should have done? I got there and I was
given my own bedroom, and a plate full of meat. The man of it was very nice to
me and treated me like a lady. What did they want me to do?” Mutami says, while
also speaking effusively about Mliswa’s package.
“They wanted me to let you go with all your nice things?
Yes, I donated my thighs. I enjoyed, and I’ve no pressure. I’m actually waiting
for you to come and knock me out, in that way you only know how. It doesn’t
take you five minutes to get me there.”
Smitten Mliswa soon moved Mutami into his luxury pad in
Avondale where she stayed rent-free with her child.
But within weeks, Mutami was pregnant. A few days later,
after a scan, she told the father of 18 she was not just pregnant but she was
expecting twins.
Mliswa did not appear particularly impressed, although
Mutami reminded him it was he who said he wanted a child with her.
The exchanges between the two lovers soon grew into
monologues, with Mutami doing all the messaging and Mliswa not responding.
“We have never spoken about the future of us but you are
talking to yourself,” Mliswa tells her at one point.
A frustrated Mutami compared Mliswa to her former lovers,
one of them Moyo, who swapped military fatigues for a suit as foreign minister
after a military coup in 2017 which ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe.
“Sibusiso himself was there for Tendai’s first ultrasound.
He flew me to Singapore so he could see his son, leaving his work while he was
still at KG6,” Mutami fumed.
Describing Moyo as “my first love” and “the man that took
my virginity,” she said he was also generous, covering the rather huge bill for
her baby preparation, including sending her a helper for six months after the
child was born.
“I’m gonna need US$30k cash when I go back to Australia for
preparation for the twins from you. They deserve to have nice things too and be
born in luxury,” she said in one WhatsApp message.
“Tendai’s preparation cost me around US$40k. Things aren’t
cheap in Australia. I need to keep that same standard for all my kids. They
deserve to have the Stokke prams just like Tendai. And mamaroo’s and have
everything tech savvy. US$30k is decent enough for them. That’s an equivalent
of 4 Chanel handbags.”
By late December, the tempestuous romance had become an
on-off affair, with Mutami calling time on the romance and repeatedly
threatening to terminate the pregnancy, only to apologise.
“My career is at its peak, and being pregnant and lonely is
what I don’t want,” she wrote to Mliswa. “I’m suggesting we do a termination
ASAP and save ourselves a lot of stresses. My family is in Australia, I feel
bashed and unwanted yet I’m a woman of class and it’s just unfortunate I agreed
to move here, not because I didn’t have anywhere to stay but because I wanted
to be with you. I wanted to give you all my love and attention.”
On one occasion, Mutami appears to have gone to the mall
with at least one of Mliswa’s daughters, who was unhappy when she told her that
she was pregnant with her father’s twins. Mliswa’s daughter also suggested she
abandoned them before a payment was made.
“I went to the mall and Mudha gave me an order ASAP and
it’s that simple, he comes first,” Mutami responded, referring to the state
security minister. “So they are unappreciative of what I did for them? Before I
bought Owen’s stuff?”
Mutami had donated 7,000 bricks to a Norton woman, but she
went to retrieve the bricks, accusing the woman of being in a love relationship
with Mliswa.
“I thought I was helping her out by buying her bricks to
build, yet she was busy sleeping with my husband. We don’t play those games.
Godwin said I have every right to take them back,” she wrote, referring to the
police commissioner general Matanga.
Mliswa began moves to evict Mutami in early December,
writing a formal letter stating that “as you are well aware, you are yet to pay
rent for Avon Villas despite signing a lease and being there for over a month
now.”
But no sooner had he initiated the process, the couple
appeared to get back in good books.
“I apologise for being childish before, and shouting at you
Shumba. Please forgive me,” Mutami wrote to Mliswa, whom she described as “the
best I have ever had.”
The armistice didn’t last however, and by the end of
December, the war had erupted again, with Mliswa pushing harder to evict Mutami
from Avon Villas. “You leave that place or I will change the locks… Vacate
those premises please by this weekend or pay to Josephine since you are a
millionaire,” Mliswa wrote to her.
On New Year’s Eve, Mutami had checked herself into Trauma
Centre in Harare, from where she bought herself more time.
She told Mliswa she had registered with Australia’s
department of foreign affairs to be evacuated from Zimbabwe with her son, which
would happen anytime after January 12.
“I’m not ready to go, I wish I could have spent more time
with you. You have been a blessing to me and Tendai and my only wish is for you
to come and witness the birth of your twins,” Mutami wrote.
Dipping back into her dating history, Mutami added this bizarre
line: “The last man who cared for me the way you do died in 2005, and somehow I
found him in you. I know I’m a stubborn ass baby mama but I want you to know
that from the bottom of my heart I love you Peter and this is my promise to you
for life.”
In late January however, the relationship finally went off
the tracks with Mutami accusing Mliswa of “hurting me with your silence” and
“listening to what people say about me, people that hate me and want no good to
come out of me yet I’m a great woman who has stuff going for her.”
“I’m invisible to you… I have to send 60 messages for you
to come home and f*** me. I’m hurt honestly. I’m going back to Australia we
have no plan whatsoever for the twins. No day care. I pay for my ultrasound and
doctor’s appointment visits when you are there. Never have I seen you even
contributing or even being concerned requesting for pics and all. This was a
mistake Temba, and I need to fix it,” Mutami lamented.
Mutami told Mliswa to “bear in mind I’m only 32 and my sex
drive is at its peak. I love having sex with someone that I have a connection
with almost like everyday.”
“One session every two weeks for me won’t do Shumba. No-one
has ever f***** me the way you do. You calmed me down,” she added.
Following Moyo’s burial on January 27, Mutami was ready to
move after finding alternative accommodation, with a Colonel Mbibi from the
army facilitating the transportation of her personal belongings.
She claimed Moyo had given her a house for Tendai before
his death. Weeks earlier, she had told Mliswa in another WhatsApp message: “I
have my own multi-million-dollar properties that are fully paid for, you can
ask Sibusiso because he paid for them.”
She also boasted that she was a “diplomat of a foreign
nation”, presumably Australia, and had a “very good job with the Queensland
government under the department of health.” On January 25, she claimed that she
had a job at the United Nations waiting for her.
“Temba, I’m a fucken millionaire,” she wrote once after she
felt the politician had spoken to her as if it was a job interview,
“questioning my worth and what I bring to the table.”
The WhatsApp exchanges also revealed that Mliswa sat Mutami
down and told her he had 18 children with over a dozen women. She was only too
happy to give him his 19th and 20th.
In the end, it appeared, Mutami’s love was not enough for
the super dad. “I loved you Peter,” Mutami said, referring to Mliswa by his
middle name. “I’m the type of woman that would even bring another woman in bed
for you to be happy and eat that ass and balls up. That’s how loyal I am to you
but I am not getting that love back in return. Context being there’s nothing
that I wouldn’t do for you. I’m hurt.”
At the January, Mutami approached an online newspaper and
claimed Mliswa was gay and had tried to bring a man into their bed, claims
which Mliswa denies.
Mliswa told ZimLive that Mutami was a “fortune-seeking slay
queen” who is also bipolar and “needs our prayers, not condemnation.”
Mutami said she only spoke out publicly after Mliswa
employed anonymous social media users to “tarnish my image all because I broke
up with him.”
“Temba needs to grow up and he needs serious help. I will
drag him. I’m no pushover,” said a defiant Mutami, who is still in Harare.
In 2011, Mutami – working as a nurse aide – was hailed as a
hero in Australia after she blew the whistle on the attempted cover-up of a
nursing home resident’s death. The resident had drowned due to the negligence
of staff at the nursing home, but management blamed the death on a heart
attack.
A controversial figure known by friends to embellish her
successes, she was humiliated in 2018 when hairstylist and hair-merchandiser
Jennifer Okai launched an Instagram appeal to locate her. Mutami had taken her
three wigs worth US$900 in August 2017 before she stopped taking her calls.
Okai was shocked to read online that Mutami was being
honoured for “integrity and honesty”, yet she had given her every possible
excuse in the book to avoid settling her debt. ZIMLIVE
0 comments:
Post a comment