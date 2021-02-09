FIND THIS BRUTE

A VIDEO of a man bashing his wife with open hands, knees and stamping on her head has gone viral on social media.

H-Metro is seeking information leading to the identification of the man who was recorded bashing his wife over a sim card. The woman, who was being beaten, was pleading to resolve the issue amicably.

A relative to the man, who was recording the video, advises the uncle not to kick the woman until she is forced to stop recording to intervene as the man stamped on her head.

However, her decision to record the violence against a fellow woman has not gone down well with Zimbabweans. ­