FEMALE ARMED ROBBER ARRESTED

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested six suspected armed robbers, including a woman for committing a spate of crimes in Chiweshe while armed with a machete and a pistol.
The six were arrested in Bulawayo in connection with
several cases under investigations. CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia
Chinho confirmed the arrests.
The suspects are Life Hahlani of Newton West, Bulawayo;
Mqondisi Akim Sibanda of Nketa 9, Bulawayo; Adonia Mashonga of Mpopoma,
Bulawayo; Vusumuzi Reynolds Dube of Nketa 9, Bulawayo and Joice Loswita Ndarova
of Kuwadzana in Harare.
“They were arrested in Bulawayo for armed robbery which
they committed in Chiweshe area,” said Det Insp Chinho. “Upon their arrest they
were linked to several other cases which occurred around the country.”
It is alleged that the suspects then ordered the
complainant to surrender US$25 000. When he refused, they assaulted and struck
him with a machete. The complainant succumbed to pressure and surrendered a
safe containing US$89 000. They took three cell phones and car keys of a Honda
Fit and drove off. Investigations led to the arrest of the accused and recovery
of some of the stolen property.
“Further investigations led to the arrest of Joice Loswita
Ndarova in Kuwadzana as well of the arrest of her splinter gang she operated
with in Harare,” said Det Insp Chinho.
Det Insp Chinho said Ndarova and her other accomplices who
are Tinashe Masodza Nyereyemhuka (20), Atipaishe Sibanda (21), Justin Dodzo,
Pasirose Chihungwa and another one only identified as Tafadzwa are also facing
another two counts of armed robbery cases. Herald
