EX TOP COP DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Former Zimbabwe Republic Police Deputy Commissioner (Retired) Moses Griffiths Mpofu has been declared a national hero.

He was 66.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has confirmed the development.

In a note to journalist, Cde Khaya Moyo said the Politburo has unanimously declared the late Cde Griffiths Mpofu as a national hero.

Cde Mpofu whose chimurenga name was Matswata Witness Mhlanga died last Friday at United Bulawayo Hospital after a long illness. Herald