EX TOP COP DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Former Zimbabwe Republic Police Deputy Commissioner (Retired) Moses Griffiths Mpofu has been declared a national hero.
He was 66.
Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon
Khaya Moyo has confirmed the development.
In a note to journalist, Cde Khaya Moyo said the Politburo
has unanimously declared the late Cde Griffiths Mpofu as a national hero.
Cde Mpofu whose chimurenga name was Matswata Witness
Mhlanga died last Friday at United Bulawayo Hospital after a long illness.
