ED BACK AT WORK

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa officially returned to work yesterday to a hectic schedule that included making far-reaching decisions on the Covid-19 vaccine and its roll-out plan, his spokesperson Mr George Charamba said.
The President who has been at work, albeit unofficially,
has assured the nation that no resource will be spared in tackling the Covid-19
pandemic, a global pestilence that has forced governments across the globe,
including Zimbabwe, to impose national lockdown measures to curb the spread of
the virus.
In order to save lives, President Mnangagwa extended the
current lockdown by two weeks with statistics showing that infections are
falling as the general public adheres to social-distancing, wearing face masks
and also staying at home.
As of January 31, Zimbabwe had recorded a cumulative 33 388
Covid-19 cases, 26 044 recoveries and 1 217 deaths, with the country’s recovery
rate standing at 78 percent.
To tackle the pandemic, Zimbabwe has a ready US$100 million
war chest to procure Covid-19 vaccine doses to inoculate at least 60 percent of
the country’s population, a position which would see the nation achieving herd
immunity.
While private players are presently drawing plans for
procuring vaccines for employees in the private sector, Government has drawn
funding for the procurement of about 20 million jabs from last year’s budget
surplus, redirection of this year’s budgeted resources and support from the
donor community.
The vaccines will be secured through an African Union-led
initiative that has so far procured over 270 million vaccines for the
continent, which will be allocated according to a country’s population size.
In an interview Mr Charamba, who is also the Deputy Chief
Secretary to the President and Cabinet, said Covid-19 featured prominently in
the President’s diary yesterday.
“The President is officially back at work, of course he was
always at work though it was unofficially. It is a very hectic start that
includes taking far-reaching decisions on the Covid-19 vaccine and coming up
with a roll-out plan,” said Mr Charamba.
In a statement recently, the President said Government is
engaging countries which have developed vaccines, and “help and relief are on
the way”.
“Our experts who have been assessing different vaccines,
are very close to finalising the course to recommend to our nation. A course
which brings in relief, and which we will roll out across the length and
breadth of our nation, so we do not lose more lives than has become
inevitable.”
The President said only vaccines that would have been
proven safe and effective would be introduced in Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is preparing for the African
Union Summit, the annual meeting of states and Governments that will this year
be held virtually owing to the Covid-19 scourge.
“The President also dealt with matters to do with foreign
affairs, bearing in mind that it is his department directly, key decisions
include, decisions on the forthcoming African Union (AU) Summit that will be
held virtually at the weekend,” said Mr Charamba.
The President also dealt with issues around illegal
settlements in urban areas, a consequence of the illegal and often corrupt
parcelling of residential stands to desperate home-seekers by councils and land
barons.
“There was also matters to do with the need to deal with
the chaotic settlements in urban areas, as you notice it’s a clearly growing
problem,” said Mr Charamba.
Due to the current wet spell, houses in Chitungwiza, parts
of Harare, Gweru and Mutare and other cities were flooded, exposing the local
authorities for parcelling stands on wetlands.
Government has vowed to clean-up the urban councils’ mess
by building decent houses that have water, roads and sewage reticulation
facilities. Herald
