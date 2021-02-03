DAD KILLS TEEN SON FOR STEALING US$10

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Mudzi man, Shame Chimbwanda (46) who allegedly bashed his son Messiah (13) to death whom he accused of stealing his US$10.
After allegedly stealing the money, Messiah disappeared
from the homestead on January 23 and re-surfaced on February 1, where he was
greeted by an angry father who grabbed a horse pipe and severely assaulted him
all over the body.
He also banged the son against the wall and he sustained
serious injuries. His wife and mother of the deceased boy Mrs Chimbwanda
attempted to intervene but she too was assaulted.
After realising that the son was dead, Chimbwanda
disappeared from their homestead. Herald
