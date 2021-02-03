CYANIDE KILLS TOP SOLDIER'S 18 CATTLE

CHIVHU – Some 18 herds of cattle belonging to a senior Zimbabwe National Army Officer, Brigadier Gen Joe Muzvidziwa died on the spot after drinking cyanide that had burst from a safety trench at a ZRP run gold mine near Beatrice on Wednesday last week.
The incident happened at Muzvidziwa’s Subdivision 5 Welcome
Home Farm, reliable sources told The Mirror
Sources said a safety trench at Joice Mine was washed away
by the heavy rains resulting in the poisonous chemical spilling into the farm.
National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said he was out of the office and he referred questions to Mash East
Police spokesperson Tendai Mwanza who could not be reached.
Brigadier Muzvidziwa ordered The Mirror reporter to keep
his hands off the story. “Siyana nenyaya iyoyo, haunei nayo (leave that story
it has nothing to do with you).
A high-powered Police delegation led by Commissioner
Charles Nhete from PGHQ is said to have visited the mine following the
incident.
Cyanide is a deadly chemical that has far reaching effects
on people the environment and such an incident would not be kept a secret. ZRP
has been running the mine since 2016.
Sources said that cyanide used for ore processing at Joice
Mine has a 0.08% concentration and at least 5litres spilled into Muzvidziwa’s
paddocks. The cyanide dam which burst had an estimated 25litres.
Muzvidziwa’s 41 cattle were driven to the paddocks at
around 6am on January 21, 2021 and a herd boy saw the cattle drinking from
pools near the mine and the beasts started dying immediately, said a source.
