COP STRIKES PASTOR HUBBY WITH A HOE HANDLE

A Masvingo Police woman has been remanded in custody on charges of attempted murder after she allegedly struck and injured her husband who is a pastor with a hoe handle.

Yvonne Kufakunesu, a Police officer based at Masvingo Central allegedly attacked her husband Tachiwei Mutero of Faith Ministries International Church at home in Westonlee in Mashava on Wednesday last week.

The Mirror understands that Kufakunesu had four days earlier appeared in court for pouring hot water on the pastor.

Kufakunesu appeared before Chivi Magistrate Caroline Tafira on Tuesday February 16, 2020 and pleaded not guilty and was remanded in prison to March 2, 2021. The state was represented by Mildred Maenzanise.

Maenzanise said that on Wednesday last week, the complainant was preparing to go for a medical checkup for injuries sustained when his wife threw hot water on him.

He entered the kitchen where he met Kufakunesu who was holding a hoe and she suddenly hit him with it several times on the left leg and the ribs vowing to kill him for reporting the first incident to Police.

Mutero was saved by neighbors who heard him crying out for help. Kufakunesu was granted RTGS$10 000 bail for the first offence. Masvingo Mirror