COP NABBED WITH TRUCKLOAD OF MBANJE

A cop from Ndali Police Station in Chiredzi was allegedly caught and arrested at 11pm on Monday while transporting a truckload of mbanje.
Luckson Munhukwaye (43) of Gatros Hardware at Rupangwana
Business Center was coming from the said centre, heading towards
Tanganda-Ngundu highway and his workmates stopped his car after they saw it
filled with 80 sacks at the back.
He was apprehended at Jack Quinton Bridge at Save with an
alleged accomplice Phyllis Mufandaedza and they had 146.2kgs of dagga in the
car, according to the State outline with The Mirror.
It is in the State case that on February 1, 2021 at around
3pm Police at Ndali received tip off that there was a contraband of dagga at a
certain house at Masekesa Business Centre. At around 1045pm, cops teamed up and
proceeded to Mufandaedza’s residence where they conducted a search.
They retrieved a packet of dagga which was hidden on top of
the wardrobe. One Cynthia Mumwe told the cops that the house belonged to
Mufandaedza and the Police decided to look for him.
They drove along Tanganda – Ngundu Road and noticed a car
with some sacks at the back and they followed it and the driver increased
speed. They caught up with the car at the bridge and realised that Sergeant
Munhukwaye was driving the car. He was arrested together with Mufandaedza.
The two were remanded in custody awaiting their bail
application. Ronald Kwangwari appeared for the State. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment