CHIPINGE COUNCIL BOSS ARRESTED ON FRESH CHARGE

Chipinge Town Secretary, Susan Dube was arrested yesterday on a fresh charge and is currently at the local Police station where she and another council employee were guests in the cells for the night.

Chipinge Times is reliably informed that Dube who appeared in court two days ago on a case of abuse of office on Monday will go to court again this afternoon.

It is understood that she was arrested yesterday together with the council water superintendent a Mr Mwakachieyi for an alleged illegal connection of city water to her plot.

Council chairman Zivanai Nyakuchena said he was not aware of the arrest but a man who was in his company when The Mirror approached him for a comment said the story was indeed true. Masvingo Mirror