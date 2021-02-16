CHIN'ONO BAIL CONDITIONS RELAXED

FREELANCE journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who is facing charges of incitement to public violence, obstructing the course of justice and publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State, had his bail conditions relaxed yesterday.

Chin’ono was initially arrested and granted bail last September and was ordered to pay $20 00 for his release.

But he was again arrested on November 3 and January 10 and given the same bail conditions that applied to his other alleged offences.

Chin’ono, who is represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, applied to have some of his bail conditions relaxed, including reporting twice a week at the Highlands Police Station.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi said: “… Chin’ono shall report at Highlands Police Station once fortnightly on Fridays between 0600hrs and 1800hrs. Chin’ono shall make an additional deposit of $10 000 to the $10 000 ordered in case number B1359/20.” Newsday