CHINHOYI MOTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Chinhoyi magistrate, Ms Melody Rwizi, today remanded in custody Monalisa Choguya, who stabbed a teenage boy from Mupata suburb in Chinhoyi yesterday.

She is facing attempted murder charges after she stabbed Tonderai Kamhuka (13), for beating up her son for trespassing.

Choguya (33) was remanded in custody to March 9. According to court papers, Choguya stabbed Tonderai after he allegedly beat up her seven-year-old son for straying into the Kamhuka family yard.

The child was playing with other children. Tonderai is admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital after sustaining a deep cut in the stomach, which led to his intestines protruding.

Tendai Tapi prosecuted, while Fortune Murisi represented Choguya. Herald