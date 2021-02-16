100% PASS RATE AGAIN FOR KWEKWE SCHOOL AGAIN

CAMELOT Primary School in Kwekwe recorded a successive 100% pass rate in the 2020 Grade Seven Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) national examinations.

The headmistress, Clarinet Sithole, yesterday told NewsDay that the school had been recording a 100% pass rate over the years, with the exception of 2017.

“Twenty learners sat for the Grade Seven exams. Out of those 20, five of them scored five units,” Sithole said.

“Among the five were the school headboy and head girl. We are really proud of our members of staff; they worked very hard to produce these excellent results especially during the COVID-19 lockdown period,” she said.

Grade Seven teacher, Finch Matsveruka said: “I am a teacher by calling. It’s not a coincidence, and so with any grade that I am given, I aim to achieve 100%. Since I have achieved 100%, I am so excited.”

Sithole said the Early Childhood Development teachers, and all other teachers for different grades up to Grade Six had worked hard to groom the Grade Seven pupils that did so well. A total of 327 559 candidates sat for the Zimsec Grade Seven examinations last year.

The national pass rate was 37,11% and it was lower than the 2019 rate by 9,79%. Newsday