ZIMBA JAILED FOR ARMED ROBBERY IN BOTSWANA

A ZIMBABWEAN man and his Motswana accomplice have been slapped with a 10-year effective jail term each for an armed robbery which they committed in Maun, Botswana in 2018.
Llyod Choto (37) and Moagi Gabantheetse (43) subjected
their victim, a woman, to a night of hell during the commission of the crime.
They were convicted on counts of robbery and theft of a
motor vehicle when they appeared before Maun magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo last
week. Mulalo sentenced the two to 10 years for robbery, and five years for
theft.
The magistrate said the sentences would run concurrently. The
pair reportedly had spent some time in jail, with Choto having languished in
prison for two years, while Gabantheetse had been locked up for a year. Their sentences
were backdated to the time of their incarceration.
The two robbed Josephine Moetse, after subjecting her to
torture. During the trial, it was heard that they broke into her home in the
early hours of September 30, 2018 after tampering with the alarm system.
Moetse, who was asleep and naked, woke up to turn off the
alarm and was startled by the intruders in the hallway.
In her testimony, she said the two men beat and dragged her
to the bedroom where they dressed her and demanded money.
She said she gave them her handbag and they took 300 pula,
as well as her cellphone and credit card. They demanded the credit card pin
from her.
They drove her to a bushy area after tying her up, and
Choto went to withdraw cash using her card while Gabantheetse remained with her
in the car.
After failing to withdraw the money, the two assailants
left Moetse in the bush. She eventually managed to untie herself and ran to the
nearest homestead, where she borrowed a phone and called the police.
Her car was found abandoned in a field later that day.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment