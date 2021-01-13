WHY WE SHUT DOWN SOCIAL MEDIA : MUSEVENI

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said his government shut down social media two days before the country heads to the polls, accusing Facebook and unnamed outside groups of “arrogance” after the social media giant this week removed Ugandan accounts linked to his re-election campaign.
“That social channel you are talking about, if it is going
to operate in Uganda, it should be used equitably by everybody who wants to use
it,” Museveni said of Facebook in a national address on Tuesday. “If you want to
take sides against the [ruling party], then that group will not operate in
Uganda.”
Museveni, dressed in a military jacket, said he was “sure
the government has closed social media” and apologised to Ugandans for what he
called an inconvenience.
Earlier in the day, Uganda’s communications regulator had
ordered internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging
services.
In response to the conduct by @Twitter and @Facebook' s decision to suspend and block government leaning user accounts, the President of Uganda @KagutaMuseveni said that there is no way anybody should come and decide for our country. @OfwonoOpondo pic.twitter.com/MFPqqj7Rba— Government of Uganda (@GovUganda) January 12, 2021
0 comments:
Post a comment