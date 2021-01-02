skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 2 January 2021
WE ARE BEING OVERRUN BY COVID-19 : GOVT
Saturday, January 02, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAI TITI MURDER : THE DETAILS
Comedienne Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, was back in court yesterday in the matter she is accusing her former friend of plot...
BROKE MDC SACKS ALL WORKERS
BELEAGUERED MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday terminated contracts for all the 105 party workers, as the opposition party fall...
I WILL WORK WITH ZANU PF, SAYS MWONZORA
NEWLY-ELECTED MDC leader, Douglas Mwonzora, said yesterday that he was ready to work with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF to reso...
IMPALA CEO DIES
Impala Car Rental CEO Thompson Kanganwirai Dondo has died. He was 48. He is suspected to have succumbed to Covid-19.
HOOKER DETAINS CLIENT AFTER CONDOM BREAKS, DEMANDS MORE CASH
WHAT was intended to be a night of passion turned into a nightmare when a sex worker “detained” her client for more than two hours, demandin...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment