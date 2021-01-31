TOP DOC'S HOUSE GUTTED BY FIRE

A suspicious fire on Friday destroyed prominent Harare physician Johannes Marisa's house in Ruwa's Riverside suburb in a suspected act of robbery.
Marisa, who is also the president of the Medical and Dental
private practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDppZA), told Standardpeople
that he received a call while he was at his clinic in Kuwadzana after the
double-storey house went on fire.
"I received a call from my wife informing me that the
house was on fire just after 3pm yesterday [Friday]," Marisa said.
"The fire gutted the top part of the building, causing
extensive damage to the main bedroom and other rooms.
"It took nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze, but
the damage had been done. I lost almost everything in the inferno. The children
who were upstairs had to jump through the windows into the arms of the
neighbours who had come to assist."
Marisa said no one was injured and the cause of the fire
was yet to be established as of yesterday.
"We are not sure of the cause of the fire, but from
preliminary investigations, it looks like a robbery. There was money [in us
dollars] stashed in a bag that disappeared from the wardrobe. There was no
trace of that money, save for a few notes in local currency that we found
later," he said.
There was an attempted robbery at Marisa's Kuwadzana clinic
two weeks ago.
Contacted for comment, national police spokesperson
Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not yet aware of the incident
and referred this publication to the Harare provincial police spokesperson who
could not be reached yesterday.
Marisa runs Westview Medical Group comprising clinics and
maternity hospitals in Zimre park, Ruwa and Kuwadzana. Standard
