MUTARE CITY COUNCIL MEETING DISRUPTED BY ZANU PF SUPPORTERS

ZANU PF supporters reportedly disrupted a Pungwe Breweries meeting in Mutare last week in what is believed to be politically-motivated move.

It is alleged that Zanu PF activists, who included Occasion Chimwendo, Wellington Moyo and Kenneth Chimbuya stormed the Civic Centre in Mutare and demanded that a meeting which was being held by Pungwe Breweries, a subsidiary of the Mutare City Council should be stopped.

The meeting’s agenda was to replace two former MDC Alliance councillors, Edson Kalulu and Kudakwashe Chisango on the company board. The two were recalled recently by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Mutare City Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi

said council was investigating the matter.

“We are still investigating the issue to have an appreciation of the motive behind the disruption,” he said. A council official, who commented on condition of anonymity, said he witnessed the drama.

“We wanted to install a transitional board to run council affairs for the next three months, as we are awaiting the Pungwe financial report. The disruption was done by Zanu PF supporters,” he said.

The source added that during the melee, security details were present, including military intelligence officers who said there was need for the 3pm COVID-19 lockdown regulations to be enforced and, therefore, the meeting should end.

Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi refused to comment on the matter. Newsday