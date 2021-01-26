MUTARE CITY COUNCIL MEETING DISRUPTED BY ZANU PF SUPPORTERS

ZANU PF supporters reportedly disrupted a Pungwe Breweries meeting in Mutare last week in what is believed to be politically-motivated move.
It is alleged that Zanu PF activists, who included Occasion
Chimwendo, Wellington Moyo and Kenneth Chimbuya stormed the Civic Centre in
Mutare and demanded that a meeting which was being held by Pungwe Breweries, a
subsidiary of the Mutare City Council should be stopped.
The meeting’s agenda was to replace two former MDC Alliance
councillors, Edson Kalulu and Kudakwashe Chisango on the company board. The two
were recalled recently by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.
Mutare City Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi
said council was investigating the matter.
“We are still investigating the issue to have an
appreciation of the motive behind the disruption,” he said. A council official,
who commented on condition of anonymity, said he witnessed the drama.
“We wanted to install a transitional board to run council
affairs for the next three months, as we are awaiting the Pungwe financial
report. The disruption was done by Zanu PF supporters,” he said.
The source added that during the melee, security details
were present, including military intelligence officers who said there was need
for the 3pm COVID-19 lockdown regulations to be enforced and, therefore, the
meeting should end.
Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi refused to comment on the
matter. Newsday
