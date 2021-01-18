MOYO TRASHES RAPE CLAIM : COPS INVESTIGATE

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has directed police in Bulawayo to look for veteran modelling instructor Ms Sipho Ncube-Mazibuko as part of investigations following her rape allegations against self-exiled G40 kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo.
Ms Ncube-Mazibuko posted on her Facebook page last Friday
claiming that Prof Moyo raped her 11 years ago while she was pregnant. She said
efforts to report Prof Moyo, whom she said was powerful at the time, were
ignored.
At the time, self-exiled former Commissioner-General
Augustine Chihuri was still at the helm of the police services.
Prof Moyo, believed to be in Kenya, fled the country in
November 2017 during Operation Restore Legacy. He is wanted by the police after
absconding court where he is facing charges of allegedly diverting of US$244
575 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said although Ms Ncube-Mazibuko has not yet formally made a police
report, the officer commanding police in Bulawayo, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa,
has been instructed to handle the matter.
“The officer commanding Bulawayo is trying to get in touch
with Ms Ncube-Mazibuko so that we can verify her statement on Facebook and
conduct inquiries. She has not made a formal report, but I can confirm that the
officer commanding police in Bulawayo is looking for her,” he said.
Ms Ncube-Mazibuko said “some powerful men” do not care
whether one is married or not or whether one consents or not.
“Well, I was sexually abused by Professor Jonathan Moyo and
was too scared to even report or tell anyone until that fateful day 11 years
ago when I went and told the police at Bulawayo Central Police Station what he
had done to me,” she said.
Ms Ncube-Mazibuko wrote on her Facebook page: “Well, I have
decided to empty my closet and speak out about a man who sexually abused me
when I was pregnant and went on to silence me because he was very powerful and
untouchable.”
“I went to the police to open a docket against these evil
men who had tormented my mind with sexual and emotional abuse.” She said police
recorded her statement but nothing was done to investigate my case.
“Till today my docket died a natural death. After my police
report I was admitted and the same men made sure my admission to hospital was
turned into a media curse. I was made a fool,” said Ms Ncube-Mazibuko.
“My case didn’t even see the light of day. The police did
nothing to those powerful men. They continued with their lives and I languished
in a mental hospital. I had given them their names in my docket but they had to
be protected because they were in Government offices, they were ministers.”
She said by speaking out, she had lifted the load of the
sexual abuse from her shoulders.
Posting on his Twitter page, Prof Moyo yesterday denied the
allegations, which he described as “outrageous”. Herald
