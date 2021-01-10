MOVEMENT OF DEAD BODIES BANNED

With immediate effect, people who die will be buried in towns or areas in which they would have died and there will be no body-viewing, Government has said.
Police have since been ordered to block any movement of
corpses. Government announced the measures last night as 978 new cases and 24
deaths were recorded countrywide.
The measures seek to contain the spread of Covid-19, which
is threatening to spiral out of control with 507 people having died from the
virus from 21 477 cases recorded so far.
In a statement last night, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the new measures were ordered by the
Ministry of Health and Child Care.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that the
Ministry of Health and Child Care has informed the police of immediate
restrictions imposed on the movement of dead bodies for burial in the country.
“According to health officials, a body will now be buried
in the town/city where the death would have taken place. This is being done in
order to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
“In this regard, police will only clear body movements for
burial straight from a funeral parlour/hospital mortuary to the burial site. No
body viewing will be allowed and bodies will not be taken home.”
“The public is implored to keep a distance as the body is
lowered into the grave by either city health or funeral parlour officials. The
grave site will be disinfected before burial.
“Police commanders in all provinces have been advised to
ensure that the Government’s directive is complied with. The public is
accordingly informed of this important message,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
The Government has put in place a number of restrictions to
curtail the spread of the pandemic.
Speaking at a media briefing in Harare last week, Home
Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe warned those defying the
order restricting people to 30 per funeral.
“The ministry has also noted with concern, that despite
funerals being allowed a maximum of 30 people, this limit is being disregarded
by many.
“Citizens are urged to observe this regulation. Any
violation of this requirement will meet the full wrath of the law,” said
Minister Kazembe.
Prior to this announcement, only people who died of
Covid-19 had their bodies taken straight to burial places, without being taken
home or body viewing. Herald
