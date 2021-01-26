MINISTRY OFFICIAL IN CLOUD SEEDING TENDER SCAM

DEPUTY head procurement in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry is being accused of unprocedurally awarding a local company tender to supply aircrafts to the ministry for cloud-seeding in Harare and Bulawayo when he was aware that the said aeroplanes had no fitness certificates and could not carry out public functions.

Blessed Ishmael Murwira Majiga appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with criminal abuse of charges.

Majiga was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna, who remanded him in custody to tomorrow for bail application.