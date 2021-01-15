LOCKDOWN : TWO SOLDIERS BASH COP

TWO soldiers reportedly went berserk on Monday and assaulted a police officer who was leading a team that was enforcing lockdown restriction measures in Chipinge.

Milicent Ndebvu (30) and Mike Nyabote (36), who are stationed at 3.3 Infantry Reserve Battalion, were reportedly incensed by the stopping of their merry-making by a team of police officers that was being led by the complainant, Steven Chananda who is stationed at Zimbabwe Republic Police Chipinge Urban.

Ndebvu and Nyabote, who were later arrested, have since appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi, facing two counts of assaulting a police officer and obstructing an enforcing officer from performing his duties during national lockdown as defined in Section 11 of the Statutory Instrument 83/20.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to tomorrow (Saturday) for bail ruling.

Prosecuting, Mr Gift Bikita, said on Monday, January 9, at around 7pm, the complainant, Chananda who was on patrol with Kudzai Mutikizizi, Tarisai Muchemwa, Mercy Jumburu and Rejoice Gwanyanya went to Medium Density Shopping Centre as part of their duties to enforce lockdown restriction measures.

“Chananda and his team noticed a group of people that was braaing, drinking beer and dancing to music which was being played at high volume at Climax Studio. The police officers approached the studio in an endeavour to disperse the crowd as well as arrest the conveners.

“The two soldiers were among the revellers who were partying and they challenged the police officers to release the disc jockey they had arrested,” said Mr Bikita. Nyabote allegedly hit the complainant six times on the shoulders and stomach with stones.

Ndebvu used a plastic chair to hit the complainant once on the shoulder and once on the back.

“He also grabbed the complainant’s umbrella and struck him with it all over the body. He also ordered the complainant to release the DJ he had handcuffed.

“The accused persons were ordered to go back to their barrack by a lieutenant who had arrived at the scene. The complainant sustained injuries all over the body and had to seek medical attention,” said Mr Bikita. Manica Post