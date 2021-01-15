LOCKDOWN : TWO SOLDIERS BASH COP

TWO soldiers reportedly went berserk on Monday and assaulted a police officer who was leading a team that was enforcing lockdown restriction measures in Chipinge.
Milicent Ndebvu (30) and Mike Nyabote (36), who are
stationed at 3.3 Infantry Reserve Battalion, were reportedly incensed by the
stopping of their merry-making by a team of police officers that was being led
by the complainant, Steven Chananda who is stationed at Zimbabwe Republic
Police Chipinge Urban.
Ndebvu and Nyabote, who were later arrested, have since
appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi, facing two counts of
assaulting a police officer and obstructing an enforcing officer from
performing his duties during national lockdown as defined in Section 11 of the
Statutory Instrument 83/20.
They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to
tomorrow (Saturday) for bail ruling.
Prosecuting, Mr Gift Bikita, said on Monday, January 9, at
around 7pm, the complainant, Chananda who was on patrol with Kudzai Mutikizizi,
Tarisai Muchemwa, Mercy Jumburu and Rejoice Gwanyanya went to Medium Density
Shopping Centre as part of their duties to enforce lockdown restriction
measures.
“Chananda and his team noticed a group of people that was
braaing, drinking beer and dancing to music which was being played at high
volume at Climax Studio. The police officers approached the studio in an
endeavour to disperse the crowd as well as arrest the conveners.
“The two soldiers were among the revellers who were
partying and they challenged the police officers to release the disc jockey
they had arrested,” said Mr Bikita. Nyabote allegedly hit the complainant six
times on the shoulders and stomach with stones.
Ndebvu used a plastic chair to hit the complainant once on
the shoulder and once on the back.
“He also grabbed the complainant’s umbrella and struck him
with it all over the body. He also ordered the complainant to release the DJ he
had handcuffed.
“The accused persons were ordered to go back to their
barrack by a lieutenant who had arrived at the scene. The complainant sustained
injuries all over the body and had to seek medical attention,” said Mr Bikita.
Manica Post
