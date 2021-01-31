LOCKDOWN : SIX KOMBI OPERATORS JAILED

The Kariba magistrates court yesterday sent a clear message to commuter bus operators who violate national Covid-19 lockdown regulations by jailing six of them.

Kariba Commuters operators association chairman Nomore Gosa, who had a previous conviction, was sentenced to 12 months in prison without the option of a fine while five others, Muza Bekezela (26), Albert Mukanga (34), Adonia Kanyakane (45), Tavengwa Padzapfungira (38) and Rice Richard (28), were fined $200 000 each or 14 months in prison.

All the accused were arrested at Makuti roadblock at the 289km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway and their vehicles were impounded.

It was the State's case that the accused violated the intercity travel ban and were arraigned before magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga. Philip Urayai prosecuted for the state. Standard