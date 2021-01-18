LOCKDOWN : BUS CREW JAILED

They pleaded guilty to contravening section 4 (2) of
Statutory Instrument 183/2020 – “Public Health Covid-19 prevention and
treatment (national lockdown) order: 2020’ when they appeared before Beitbridge
Magistrate, Miss Eunice Chimweta.
Matambo and Mugwagwa were left with five-months effective
to serve after three months of the jail term were conditionally set aside for
five years. Prosecuting, Mr Tariro Makaya said on January 14, at around 6.30 PM
at the 20 km along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway, an anti-smuggling team made
up of Ferret members came across the accused and their bus. The Ferret team is
made up of officials from the national security cluster.
The team then stopped the bus and asked the accused persons
why they were travelling in violation of curfew regulations and they failed to
give a satisfactory explanation. The bus was in turn searched and it was
discovered that it had 38 passengers.
Matambo and Mugwagwa were subsequently arrested. The case
comes a few weeks after three music promoters were jailed for six months each
for hosting a New Year’s Eve gig which breached Covid-19 regulations and was
seen by authorities as a potential super-spreader of the pandemic.
Hundreds of people attended the gig which was held in
Mbare, Harare and organised by Arnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as DJ
Fantan; Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, also known as Levels and music promoter Dammer, born
Simbarashe Chanachimwe.
Harare provincial magistrate, Ms Vongai Muchuchuti
sentenced them to 12 months in prison but they were released by the High Court
on bail pending an appeal against the sentence. Chronicle
