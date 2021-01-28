HRE MAYOR SUSPENDED AS COUNCILLOR

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, his deputy Luckson Mukunguma and councillor Anthony Shingadeya have been suspended as councillors for ward 17, 25 and 11 respectively, with immediate effect on corruption related charges.
They are accused of parceling out land to different people
and companies in various parts of the city. Mafume and Mukunguma were already
serving a suspension from being the mayor and deputy mayor respectively.
According to a letters written by acting Local Government
and Public Works Minister Jenfan Muswere dated January 22 individually
addressed to the trio, they were suspended based on findings of an
investigation team which produced a preliminary report dated December 14, 2020
in line with Section 114 (2) of the Urban Councils Act.
Minister Muswere said was reasonable ground to suspect that
the trio was guilty of misconduct.
Mafume, Mukunguma and Shingadeya would be banned from
conducting any business for or on behalf of council within or outside council
premises and they will not be eligible to receive any form of remuneration
during the suspension.
They were advised to respond to the allegations within
seven days of receiving the suspension letters. Herald
