GUARD SHOOTS TWO WOMEN IN BEITBRIDGE

A Beitbridge security guard is in trouble after shooting two women at a shop at Makado business centre.
Ganeth Moyo (52) pleaded not guilty to two counts of
attempted murder and one of assault when he appeared before Beitbridge regional
magistrate Stanley Mambanje on Wednesday.
He was remanded out of custody to February 9 for
continuation of trial. Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on
January 1, the complainant, Obester Mhlanga (22), was at Makado business centre
and he bought beer with R200 leaving behind R150 change.
After some minutes, he returned to the shop asking for his
change. There was a harsh exchange of words between the cashier and Mhlanga.
It is the state case that Moyo intervened, ordering Mhlanga
out of the shop. Moyo allegedly produced his service pistol and struck Mhlanga
with it on the head.
The court heard that the brawl attracted crowds of people
who thronged the shop and Moyo fired shots to disperse the crowd. In the
process, Moyo allegedly shot Gladys Sibanda (22), who works at Makado business
centre.
Sibanda sustained a gunshot wound on her right thigh. The
bullet is said to have further hit Phathitshedzo Muleya (18). Standard
