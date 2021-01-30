FOUR DROWN IN FLOODED RIVERS

Four people drowned in two separate incidents last week while either trying to cross or fish in flooded rivers following heavy rains.
Three minors drowned in the Gwayi River on Wednesday during
an ill-fated fishing expedition, police have said.
“The ZRP is concerned with various reports of drowning
despite campaigns against crossing flooded rivers,” police said on Twitter. “This
follows a recent report of drowning of three minors aged 12,14 and 15 in Gwayi
River on 27 January.
“The victims went for fishing and drowned.” In a separate
incident, a health worker was swept away after trying to cross a flooded
Chambara River in Mwenezi.
“In Mwenezi on 28 January, a health worker was swept away
by floods after their Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle was stuck in the mud at
Chambara River.
“The victim and his colleague remained in the vehicle
overnight before being trapped by rising water whilst inside the vehicle, and
upon trying to escape, the victim was swept away.”
Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of murder after
a man was struck by a brick and stabbed with a knife in Hatcliffe following an
altercation over proceeds from an illegal mining venture.
“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred
at Muzinda Shopping Centre, Hatcliffe, Harare, on 28 January at about 12.40pm.
“The victim was struck by a brick and stabbed by a
home-made knife on the back after a dispute over the sharing of proceeds from
illegal mining escapades in Mazowe.
“Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for two suspects
only known as Geshem Nyamhingura and Bobbie.” Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a comment