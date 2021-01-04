FOUR COPS SUSPENDED OVER MBARE PASSA PASSA

Police have suspended four officers for failing to enforce national lockdown regulations on New Year’s eve, resulting in a Harare-based disc jockey, DJ Fantan, hosting a musical show attended by hundreds of people at Matapi Flats in Mbare, right next to the local police station.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi yesterday confirmed the suspension of police officers over the illegal
musical show.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Superintendent
Innocent Makumbe, Inspector Garikai Jiyane (Officer-in-Charge, Matapi),
Inspector Peace Nyarai Gunhe (Duty Officer) and Assistant Inspector Vengai
Mupamhanga (Duty Member) have been suspended from police duties by
Commissioner-General of Police pending disciplinary action.
“Investigations conducted have revealed that the senior
officer and junior members did not perform their duties according to police set
standards and Government’s Covid-19 regulations in handling the illegal Mbare
musical bash held by DJ Fantan and his associates on 31st December 2020,”
DJ Fantan is expected to appear in court today together
with his promoter — Simbarashe Chanachimwe (Dammer) — and Rodger Tafadzwa
Kadzimwe (Levels).
On New Year’s eve, some members of the public had
unsanctioned gatherings as they celebrated the dawn of 2021 in disregard of
Covid-19 lockdown measures.
In other parts of the country, officers deployed to enforce
the lockdown measures timeously intervened and dispersed the gatherings.
There were however, reports that officers in other
districts turned a blind eye to the illegal festivities, which did not go down
well with their superiors who have started taking action.
In Harare, unsanctioned gatherings were recorded in various
parts of the capital city, such as in Glen View, Mabvuku, Highfield, Mbare,
Borrowdale, Helensvale, Westgate, Warren Park, Marlborough and Avondale among
others.
An investigation shows that the Mbare gig was held with
almost a thousand people in attendance.
The show was allegedly organised by Chanachimwe of David
House International which saw the performance of popular Zimdancehall disc
jockey, DJ Fantan and several others.
According to a flyer which circulated last week ahead of
show, performers included Bazooka, Soul Jah Luv, Dadza D, Silent Killer, Mr
Sinclair, Rhibe, Ginna Marina and Bounty Lisa.
Dubbed, “2021 Welcome Passa Passa- Zimdancehall meets
Helmets”, the show caused a stir after DJ Fantan’s video and images while he
was on stage, went viral on social media.
Many people complained on social media and demanded answers
on how such an event was held so close toa police station.
DJ Fantan, Dammer and Levels were later arrested and are
expected to appear in court today. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment