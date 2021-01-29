FIVE MAKOROKOZA TRAPPED AS SHAFT COLLAPSES

Government has activated the Chegutu District Civil Protection Unit to help in the current efforts to rescue at least five trapped artisanal miners at Elvington Mine.

The miners were trapped yesterday when a shaft they were working in gave in and collapsed.

Mines and Minerals Development ministry at the site say the rescue efforts are risky owing to the wobbly ground.

Mashonaland West development coordinator and provincial Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Mr Josphat Jaji said two mine giants have since been roped in.

“The (Chegutu) district civil protection has been activated. Zimplats and Pickstone mines have been also been contacted to assist in the effort to remove the trapped miners,” Mr Jaji said

Mr Jaji discouraged artisanal miners from entering disused mines particularly during the rain season when the ground is shaky. Herald