DJ FANTAN GRANTED BAIL

Popular entertainment promoters DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dammer have been freed on Z$10,000 bail after a High Court judge acceded to their bail appeal.
Dj Fantan (Arnold Kamudyariwa) Levels (Rodger Tafadzwa
Kadzimwe) and Dammer whose real name is Simbarashe Chanachimwe were released on
bail on condition that they report every fortnight to a given police station
and reside at given address until the matter is finalised.
The trio were arrested January 4 for contravening section
5(3) of thr S.I 77 2020 for participating in a gathering in violation of
Covid-19 regulations.
Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti had sentenced them to
six months in prison each. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment