DJ FANTAN GRANTED BAIL



Popular entertainment promoters DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dammer have been freed on Z$10,000 bail after a High Court judge acceded to their bail appeal.

Dj Fantan (Arnold Kamudyariwa) Levels (Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe) and Dammer whose real name is Simbarashe Chanachimwe were released on bail on condition that they report every fortnight to a given police station and reside at given address until the matter is finalised.

The trio were arrested January 4 for contravening section 5(3) of thr S.I 77 2020 for participating in a gathering in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti had sentenced them to six months in prison each. Herald