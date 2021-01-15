COVID VACCINATIONS VOLUNTARY, SAYS CHIWENGA

Government will first ascertain that Covid-19 vaccines are safe before administering them on volunteers.
Further, in the unlikely scenario that cases spiral out of
control, all hospitals in the country may be turned into Covid-19 centres.
If citizens fail to adhere to prevention measures and cases
continue increasing, the 30-day lockdown may be increased and restrictions
further tightened.
A total of 636 people have succumbed to the killer virus
countrywide after 47 — the highest number recorded in a day since the pandemic
broke out in March last year — died on Thursday.
Government is yet to roll out the vaccine which has
attracted a lot of controversy in other countries over its efficacy and claims
that the available vaccine can lead to a number of side effects.
Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show
that as of Wednesday, the recovery rate had plummeted to 56,3 percent in two
weeks since the new year began.
In a Press statement yesterday, Vice-President Constantino
Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said he was aware
that many Zimbabweans were curious about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being
rolled out in other countries.
“I am also aware that some of our citizens are anxious to
get vaccinated. The Government is following the development and dissemination
of Covid-19 vaccines by other States, with keen interest. Despite the
observations made that other African, European and Asian countries had started
rolling out vaccines, Zimbabwe adopted a measured approach, with experts
interrogating all safety concerns,” said VP Chiwenga.
“As soon as all technical and administrative obligations
are met, Zimbabweans can expect to be vaccinated. The vaccination is going to
be voluntary. Let me underscore that my ministry is doing everything possible
to ensure that our citizens are safe from possible side effects of some
Covid-19 vaccines, currently on the shelf.”
In response to the spike in Covid-19 cases, he said the
Government has introduced a number of measures.
These include a 30-day national lockdown which started on
January 1 this year and revitalised testing, contact tracing and treatment of
patients. He said the ministry has also stepped-up awareness programmes across
all media.
“About three percent of our active cases warranted
hospitalisation with specialised treatment, 12 to 13 percent required discharge
within two days of admission while the 85 percent only required
self-isolation,” said VP Chiwenga.
“Some administrative issues that posed a gridlock in the
smooth admission of Covid-19 patients in our hospitals have since been
resolved. Among them was, Government’s extension of Covid-19 allowances to
incentivise our health care workers, frontline workers, civil servants and
vulnerable members of our society and the provision of PPEs.”
VP Chiwenga said if the need arises in future, the ministry
may consider options of increasing the number of facilities designated for
Covid-19 or designate more hospitals to take in patients.
“In a worst-case scenario, that has so far not manifested,
all hospitals in the country may be directed to take in citizens affected by
Covid-19. In my capacity as your Minister of Health and Child Care, I want to
take this opportunity to urge our beloved citizens not to panic and that they
should rely on official information.”
Government, VP Chiwenga said, may not extend the 30-day
national lockdown if the progression of the pandemic is tamed. This will be on
condition that cases go down as statistics indicate a marginal increase in new
cases.
“The prevailing situation is posing a grave threat to
public health as denoted by a summary of figures. We should continue to observe
guidelines of wearing masks, observing social distance and sanitization. If all
our people maintained a positive attitude towards measures to combat the
coronavirus, there was not going to be any need for imposition of a national
lockdown,” VP Chiwenga said.
He said the Government was aware that lockdown measures are
hurting the socio-economic livelihoods, freedoms, rights and liberties of individuals.
However, he said the measures may be necessary if members
for the public continue displaying reckless behaviours which may put them at
risk of Covid-19.
“The National Covid-19 Taskforce will also continue
discharging a critical function of information-sharing through deliberate
awareness campaign programmes. The awareness programmes are fashioned in all
languages and are widely disseminated through all media platforms and
Government structures,” he said.
“The National Covid-19 Taskforce coordinates its efforts
through resident ministers in every province, who ensure that information is
cascaded to district, ward and village levels. Government is also mobilising
traditional and church leaders among other opinion leaders to conscientise
citizens on the effects of the deadly pandemic.”
VP Chiwenga assured citizens that Government is seized with
the requirement to further increase testing capacity.
“Currently, we have a capacity of testing at least 6 000
people per day. I want to remain focused on finding safe and durable solutions
to prevent the scourge from claiming a huge toll of casualties in Zimbabwe,” he
said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment