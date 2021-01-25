COVID-19 WILL NOT DESTROY ZANU PF : MATEMADANDA

ZANU PF political commissar Victor Matemadanda, says the lethal Covid-19 pandemic will not destroy the ruling party as yearned for by its detractors, but will emerge stronger.
The killer virus last week claimed the lives of senior Zanu
PF and government officials who include Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Busi
Moyo and Transport minister and Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson Joel
Biggie Matiza.
Former Education minister and Mashonaland East governor
Aneas Chigwedere, former Zanu PF Chitungwiza legislator Christopher Chigumba
and former Zimbabwe Correctional Services Commissioner General Paradzai
Zimhondi also succumbed to the virus.
A week earlier, Covid-19 had claimed the lives of
Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba and party central
committee member Morton Malianga.
In an interview with the Daily News, Matemadanda said while
coronavirus had robbed Zanu PF and the government of dedicated cadres, the
party would soldier on.
“It is delusional for some to think that Covid-19 is
killing Zanu PF members only. This is a global pandemic that has affected even
the biggest economies. People are perishing and this is not only in Zanu PF.
This is just a matter of numbers. Zanu PF, as the biggest party in the country,
has more people who are likely to be affected. This is a reflection of the
numbers of people in Zanu PF and you cannot talk of that in small parties with
smaller membership,” Matemadanda said.
He said the country was not severely affected by the first
wave of Covid-19 as other countries, adding the second wave was proving to be
more severe.
“This is what has been happening daily across the world,
only that the first wave was not severe as this. What we are witnessing now is
what has been happening in other countries. We are actually better than what is
happening elsewhere,” he said.
Matemadenda said Zanu PF was not a party of individuals,
saying it has stood the test of time and will not collapse because of the
pandemic.
With some people on social media seemingly celebrating the
fall of Zanu PF figures, Matemadanda said the party would not wish anyone dead.
“We actually wish everyone good health and want them to
live long so that when we meet at elections we compete fairly and be victors
over them.
“We also have relatives who are in MDC, but we cannot wish
them dead. This is a pandemic and no one knows who will be the next victim,” he
said.
Matemadanda said it is time for the nation to look up to
God for salvation and protection from the lethal virus. Daily News
