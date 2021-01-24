COUPLE CARJACKED, DUMPED IN MINESHAFT

A Masvingo couple was robbed of a car, $500 000, bank card, and a cell phone by a gang of four suspected robbers that allegedly dumped them in a 20-metre disused mineshaft in the outskirts of the town where the wife died the following day reportedly as a result of the assault at the hands of the robbers.

The wife is said to have died on admission to hospital after they were rescued from the mineshaft by a passerby who had heard them crying out for help. Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday last week.

“I can confirm that on 14 January 2020, at around 4pm the complainant Obvious Nhokovedza (44) arrived at his homestead in Target Kopje from visiting a friend in Zaka and found four men at his house with his wife tied and blindfolded.

“He was dragged into another room where he was also tied up, blindfolded and one of the culprits searched him.

“The four men put Nhokovedza and his wife in his Nissan Caravan and drove off telling the complainant that they were headed to his shop in Muchakata.

“They took a turn at the four kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road just before Wimpy and dumped the wife and Nhokovedza in a 20-metre deep disused mine shaft,” said Insp Dhewa.

On the following day a passerby heard the complainant crying out for help at around 12pm and assisted the two. They were ferried to Masvingo General Hospital where the wife was pronounced dead on arrival.

The quartet went away with $15 000 which was in EcoCash wallet, $500 000 cash, $4 000 from the ATM, 800 rand, US$80, Samsung S7 and the Nissan Caravan.

Inspector Dhewa said that investigations were still underway. Sunday Mail