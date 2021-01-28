COPS RAID ANOTHER LOCKDOWN PARTY : 12 ARRESTED

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested 12 people, including eight minors for attending an illegal party in Pumula South suburb.
The organiser of the “super-spreader” event, Future
Sitoboli (23), left his guests at the mercy of the police as he slipped away
when officers raided on Monday. Police have launched a manhunt for Sitoboli.
Government banned mass gatherings in the face of escalating
Covid-19 infections. The arrested include Ester Mutema (28) from Nkulumane
suburb, Akim Moyo (25) from Pumula South suburb, Caroline Moyo (20) from Pumula
South suburb and Alfred Ngwenya (18).
The eight minors, seven of them girls cannot be named for
ethical reasons but are aged between 14 and 17.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said
police received a tip-off from the public leading to the arrest of the 12.
“We have arrested 12 lockdown violators including eight
minors while one suspect who owns the house escaped and is being searched for
by police. The accused hosted a party at a house in Pumula South in violation
of the national lockdown regulations. When police raided the house where the
party was being held, they observed that the participants were drinking alcohol,
braaing while they played loud music. The investigating officers found opaque
beer bottles, two empty Black Label quarts and six empty bottles of Castle
pints,” said Insp Ncube.
He said the accused were arrested and taken to Pumula
Police Station where they are being processed.
The police spokesperson commended the public for reporting
lockdown violators. He said it would take concerted community effort to prevent
the spread of the deadly pandemic that had killed 1 075 Zimbabweans as of
Tuesday.
The virus has disrupted world economies and killed more
than 2,1 million people since it broke out in China in December 2019. Insp
Ncube expressed concern that members of the public were still indulging in
risky behaviour.
“As the police we would like to warn members of the public
that it is illegal to host parties and other unsanctioned gatherings during
this period of Covid-19 lockdown. We urge members of the public to adhere to
the Government directive and follow stipulated Covid-19 regulations and not
perpetuate the spread of the coronavirus due to reckless behaviours,” said Insp
Ncube.
He said police will continue raiding and arresting lockdown
violators. Insp Ncube said children who attend illegal parties were exposed to
abuse.
“There were children as young as 14 who were participating
in this party. It is a serious concern to us as law enforcement agents when
young children are involved in such risky behaviour, especially considering the
threat posed by Covid-19. Some of these parties lead to the girl child being
abused. As police we have attended to several cases where girls are raped
during such illegal parties. So, we want to appeal to parents to pay close
attention to the activities of children,” said Insp Ncube.
Experts have said the national lockdown has seen an
increase in the number of unwanted pregnancies as teenagers get involved in
risky sexual behaviour which also exposes them to sexually transmitted
infections.
Meanwhile, 15 lockdown violators who allegedly hosted an
illegal birthday party at a gold dealers house in Nkulumane suburb on Sunday
appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of violating lockdown regulations.
The who appeared before West Commonage magistrate Miss
Tency Dube include the owners of the house Ntombizodwa Ndlovu and her husband.
The accused persons, who were arrested on Sunday, were represented by Mr Byron
Sengweni, were not asked to plead to the charges and were remanded out of
custody to March 3 for trial at West Commonage Court.
Allegations are that the accused persons together with 15
others who are still at large violated the lockdown through hosting an illegal
birthday party for Ndlovu.
Prosecuting, Ms Margarete Takawira said the accused persons
were arrested on Sunday at around 5PM at a house in Nkulumane following a
tip-off.
The court heard that the police sent a first group of nine
police officers to go and arrest the accused persons but the accused persons
turned violent and attacked them.
The police officers locked the gate using handcuffs and
called for backup which came and helped in arresting accused persons. Chronicle
