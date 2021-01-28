COP BOLTS THROUGH THE WINDOW

A POLICE officer had no choice, but to escape through a window when his colleague, who was baying for his blood for poisoning his puppy, took an axe and hacked his doors in an effort to gain entry into his bedroom.
A source said Constable Wellington Munemo and his colleague
only identified as Constable Sibanda live in the same house in Njube suburb.
Constable Sibanda got wind that Constable Munemo had
poisoned his puppy resulting in its death. An angry Sibanda armed himself with
an axe and headed to Munemo’s room.
“He dashed to Munemo’s room, upon getting there he knocked
at the door, but he couldn’t get any response. After that he called out
Munemo’s wife but still there was no response ,”said the source.
Seeing that he was not getting any response Sibanda axed
the kitchen door and gained entry into the house.
While wielding his axe and baying for his colleague’s blood
he tried to open the bedroom door but it was locked. He axed it.
“Seeing that his colleague was in a no-nonsense mood and
could kill him, Munemo was left with no option but to escape through the
bedroom window and sprinted to Western Commonage Police Station where he
reported the matter,” said the source.
Sibanda is expected to appear at Western Commonage courts
for malicious damage to property.
Efforts to get a comment from Bulawayo police spokesperson
Inspector Abednico Ncube were fruitless. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment