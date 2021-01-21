CHEMHANZA DEPUTY HEAD ARRESTED

Police have arrested the deputy head of Chemhanza High School in Hwedza over the recent brutal assault of some pupils for alleged acts of misconduct. Tarirai Mararike (52) was picked up by police after 23 pupils recently made reports on the assault.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest yesterday, saying they were still investigating the incident. Mararike is expected to appear in court this week.

“Police have picked a suspect in connection with the assault of learners at Chemhanza High School,” he said.

“Twenty three pupils who are alleged to have been assaulted made a police report and by yesterday (Tuesday) police had picked up the school’s deputy head.” Asst Comm Nyathi said they received reports that on January 16, one of the pupils was told by the school matron to go to Mararike’s office and upon arrival, she was beaten up.

“Reports are that she was beaten on her back and a science laboratory pipe was used,” he said. “The pupil told her mother about it, and the mother made a police report. “On January 18, 22 other pupils made a police report against the suspect. We are currently investigating the incident.”

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro condemned the assault of learners, saying it was inhumane.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is concerned about the assault of pupils at Chemhanza High School allegedly by school authorities and strongly condemns such inhumane disciplinary measures on our learners in a complete violation of Section 68A (5) of the Education Act as per Education Amendment Act of 2020,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said disciplinary measures must be moderate, reasonable and proportionate in the light of the conduct, age, sex, health and circumstances of pupils concerned. Herald