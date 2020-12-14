ZANU PF MUM ON CHAOTIC ELECTIONS

THE ruling Zanu PF party has remained tight-lipped on the chaos that gripped the district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections which are yet to be finalised despite voting having ended over a week ago.
While the party has produced results of some districts, it
ordered re-runs in districts where there was chaos but has not yet clarified on
how the process will proceed.
Zanu PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda could not comment on the DCCs yesterday
referring all questions to party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri who was
also not available for comment.
“The only person with authority to speak on the matter is
Muchinguri,” Matemadanda told NewsDay in an interview.
There have been accusations that the DCC elections were
marred by rigging, vote-buying and blocking of candidates on the basis that
they were members of the G40 cabal.
Zanu PF has maintained that the G40 cabal, a grouping of
ruling party activists fired in November 2017, coalesced , around the former
First Lady Grace Mugabe, are still looking to takeover the ruling party.
There have been complaints in the party over how the
elections were held with several appeals being made against the outcome.
Six districts in the Midlands province lodged appeals with
the national election directorate against the poll results claiming rigging and
irregularities.
The six that are disputing the election results are
Chirumanzu, Gokwe South, Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Zvishavane.
In Masvingo, one of the losing candidates Paradzai Chakona
petitioned Zanu PF politburo member Jorum Gumbo who was leading the team
running elections in the province alleging that the elections were marred by
rigging.
Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said he would
not comment on the matter as the process was still ongoing. Chinamasa promised
to address the matter during a Zanu PF Press conference this Wednesday.
“I will not comment because the process is still underway.
I was a team leader in one province and I am not a member of the national
command centre. Therefore, I don’t have the overall picture of what went on. So
give me time and I am sure by Wednesday or Thursday, I will be in a position to
give the overall picture of what happened,” Chinamasa said. Newsday
