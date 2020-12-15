WOMAN SMASHES CHEATING HUBBY WITH BRICKS

A 45-YEAR-OLD Guruve woman allegedly killed her husband after she struck her husband to death with bricks on the head.
The matter came to light yesterday at the Guruve
magistrates courts after the accused, Tabeth Mutungwa appeared before
magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa. After committing the offence Mutungwa dragged
the body and tied it on a tree to conceal the crime.
She was not asked to plead to the murder charge and was
advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
The State, led by prosecutor Carson Kundiona, alleged that
on December 8 the accused had an altercation with her husband Webster Zhuwaka
after accusing him of having an extramarital affair. Mutungwa became violent
and fatally assaulted Zhuwaki with bricks.
To conceal her act she dragged Zhuwaki’s body and hung it
from a tree. During investigations, the police found bloodstained clothes in
the house and bricks used in committing the crime. Newsday
