WADDILOVE, GOROMONZI HIT BY COVID

Movement into and out of Goromonzi and Waddilove high schools have been restricted after a combined total of 52 students tested positive for Covid-19 since the opening of schools, according to a report for Mashonaland East Covid-19 daily updates.
A total of 24 cases of Covid 19 were recorded at Waddilove
High School on Monday bringing the total number of positive cases at the school
to 40 since opening of schools.
Twelve positive cases were also reported at Goromonzi High
School where 37 samples were collected. The report reads, “Waddilove and
Goromonzi are now closed communities with no one allowed to get in or out.
“The Health and Child Care Ministry is working with
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to see if all non-examination
classes can be sent back home under strict monitoring to de-congest the
schools.”
“A total of 56 students have so far been infected in Mash
East since the opening of schools,” reads the report.
Last month Wise Owl Private School in Marondera was also
forced to close after a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19. The school
however, re-opened after contact tracing was done and results came out
negative.
Meanwhile, Government is organising logistics for
implementing practical measures to minimise the recurrence of the John Tallach
High School in Matabeleland North where 110 pupils got infected last month.
The measures include reviewing the maximum carrying
capacity of all boarding hostels, conducting detailed inspection of boarding
facilities and targeted. Herald
