VILLAGERS FUME AS STRAYING CROC IS SHOT AND KILLED

There was an air of revulsion from many quarters when it emerged that the Department of National Parks in Shurugwi had shot and killed a crocodile that strayed into a homestead in Shurugwi on Monday night.

National Parks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the shooting and said crocodiles are supposed to stay in water and they become a menace once they start straying out.

“Crocodiles are supposed to stay in the water and the moment they start straying into homesteads they become a menace,” said Farawo.

However many people who called The Mirror described the shooting as a form of cruelty to animals. They said the National Parks should have taken the crocodile back to the river.

The Mirror managed to speak to some members of the Marandure Family where the crocodile was found.

Togwirei Marandure told The Mirror that the crocodile was spotted by his aunt in the yard at around 8pm when it was raining. He said neighbours were called and when they chased it, it dashed into a disused house.

He said it was not true that the crocodile was discovered in the house. The incident happened at Zananda Village, Ward 7 under Chief Nhema.

“We followed the crocodile’s footprints and realised that it came from a dam that is a few hundred metres away from here. My aunt spotted the reptile at 8pm and villagers chased it until it found its way into a disused house,” said Marandure.

However, Rachel Marandure said she was in her room when she heard heavy winds outside and something fell with a thud.

“I rushed outside to check and that is when I realised that it was a crocodile. I shouted for help and villagers converged,” said Marandure. Headman Runesu Bezvo said the incident was rare and the reptile threatened people’s safety.

Councilor Jabulani Muzwezwe hailed the National Parks for ridding the crocodile from the community. Masvingo Mirror