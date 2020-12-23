UNLICENCED DRIVER KILLS THREE PEOPLE, ESCAPES JAIL

There was shock and disgust yesterday when Masvingo Magistrate Patience Mudondo sentenced an unlicensed driver who ran into and killed three pedestrians in a road accident to community service.
The driver who was charged with culpable homicide and
driving without a licence also seriously injured four other people. In other
countries, drivers who kill pedestrians out of negligence are hanged.
Members of the family shook their heads in anger as they
left the court yesterday. The Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira
and a legislator for Masvingo West called for a revisit of the law.
Tendai Gondo (26) who is unlicensed ran into and killed
Martha Mutseka (50), Nyasha Sithole (26) and Wendy Mubata (5 months). The
accident happened on August 28, 2020 near Pangolin Shopping Centre in Mucheke,
Masvingo.
Gondo is going to do 420 hours of community service at
Vurombo Primary School in Mucheke. He was driving a Toyota Vista along Jongwe
Street when the accident happened.
Janeth Muvavi prosecuted. “To think that he will do
community service for taking away three lives and injuring four others is a
mockery,” said Matthew Estone a relative of the deceased who was seething with
anger.
Naison Abraham Mubako uncle to the late Wendy Mubata (5
months) and a said something is not roper with the judgment.
“There is something fishy. This driver was over speeding in
a high-density suburb. He killed our relatives out of sheer carelessness,” said
a furious Mubako.
“While we are not privy to the circumstances that led to
the light sentence, I think Parliamentarians should lobby for the amendment of
the culpable homicide” said Chadzamira.
Mudondo sentenced Gondo to 2 years in prison, 12 months
were suspended for 5 years on condition that he does not commit the same
offence and the other 12 months were suspended on condition that he does 420hrs
community service.
Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe spokesperson, Tatenda
Chinoda urged people without licences not to attempt to drive as they
unnecessarily put lives of other road users in danger.
Masvingo residents who spoke to The Mirror also expressed
shock over the sentence.
In a similar case in 2013, Afro-Jazz sensation, Dudu
Manhenga was jailed for 18 months effective after she pleaded guilty to
culpable homicide and driving with a learner’s license but without an
instructor when she killed a motorcyclist.
Estone also told The Mirror that Gondo’s family did not
honour their promise to foot all the hospital bills for the injured.
“There are outstanding bills which the Gondo family is
refusing to honour as per their promise when the accident happened. I recently
called the father who is a lecturer but he was rude and told me that he is not
the one who was involved in the accident and with this sentence we are very
suspicious that maybe he knew the case was going to be finalised soon,” said
Estone. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment