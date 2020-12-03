TWO HARARE CITY COUNCIL BOSSES WALK FREE FROM COURT

TWO Harare City Council executives, Cainos Chingombe and Tendai Kwenda, who were taken to court on criminal abuse of office were yesterday freed after they successfully challenged their placement on remand.
Chingombe and Kwenda were alleged to have awarded
themselves allowances and retrenchment
packages, which was against good corporate governance.
But through their lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku, the
duo challenged their placement on remand saying the State’s allegations were
incomplete.
Prof Madhuku argued that the State led by Mr Taddy Kamuriwo
had a defective charge sheet. “They also made an error when charging the
accused with fraud. There is no reasonable suspicion made by the State on the
charges,” he said.
In his response, Mr Kamuriwo told the court that Chingombe
and Kwenda allegedly committed the offence as they acted outside the dictates
of their duties.
Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, in her
ruling, said the State failed to establish a nexus between Chingombe, Kwenda
and fraud allegations, which she described as incomplete and meaningless.
Meanwhile, the trial of town clerk Hosiah Chisango,
director of housing Addmore Nhekairo and Samuel Nyabeza on allegations of
illegally parcelling out stands in Harare, has been set for January 20, 2021 at
the Harare Magistrates’ Court. Herald
