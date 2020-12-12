TOP COP BREAKS TEACHER'S NOSE OVER BOOZE

A Chiredzi teacher has been bleeding since Saturday after a senior Police officer allegedly assaulted and broke his nasal cavity following a squabble over the sale of beer at night.
Godwell Maposa who is a teacher at Chiredzi Primary School
has since been transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare from Masvingo to
undergo a nasal cavity operation, The Mirror has been told.
Sources told The Mirror that the Police boss rents a beer
outlet at Jerera Growth Point in Zaka and he is in the habit of shutting down
all other outlets before the statutory time and leaves his bar open.
On the fateful day he is said to have done the same and
went and shut Chademana Bar where Maposa was drinking from. Maposa allegedly
asked the senior Police officer why he was closing bars and yet he (the senior
Police officer) was holding a quart in his hand.
This infuriated the Police boss who ganged up with several
junior officers and then followed Maposa. They forced him to pull out of the
road and allegedly assaulted him all over the face with clenched fists and
booted feet.
Zaka Officer-in-charge, Chief Inspector Ronald Moyo
declined to comment when called by The Mirror. He referred questions to Police
Spokesperson Charity Mazula before switching off his phone.
National Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi asked The Mirror
to call later but his mobile became unreachable.
“I was thrown into the back of a Police truck and slept in
holding cells. I was released on Sunday at around 2pm after I paid admission of
guilt fine and the bleeding has been going on for the past five days,” said
Maposa.
Police is said to have also thrown teargas into Chademana
Bar to disburse patrons. Maposa was first taken to Musiso Hospital where he was
referred to Masvingo Provincial and then to Parirenyatwa.
Sources said that the same Police Boss recently assaulted a
detective Samakande for reporting to superiors in Masvingo that there were no
Police officers manning Jerera Police Base. Masvingo Mirror
