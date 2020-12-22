THREE KIDS DROWN IN TRENCH

RESIDENTS have blamed Harare City Council for the death of three children who drowned in an abandoned trench dug by council workers in order to repair water pipes.
This comes after three children of the same neighbourhood
drowned on Saturday in a shaft left open in the paddocks in Kuwadzana. The
ditch in which three children drowned
Tatenda Mudyawabikwa, 10, a Grade 4 pupil at David
Livingstone Primary School, Bright Staben, 11, a Grade 5 and Michael Chivere,
11, both of Kuwadzana 2 Primary School drowned while swimming at the disused
shaft left open by employees of the City of Harare.
Kuwadzana young children were reported to have been
visiting the shaft to swim whenever it was filled with water following heavy
rains.
Residents had no kind words for the City of Harare over
leaving open shafts following the tragic incident.
“We are appealing to the department of works under City of
Harare to respect the sanctity of life because their employees have a tendency
of leaving open shafts in most of the areas they dig while repairing or replacing
sewer and water pipes,” said one of the residents.
“Dai vachisiya vadzivirira zvavo kana netambo kuti vanhu
vaone zvino vanosiya makomba pavanenge vashanda sekunonzi vanobva
vachitandaniswa.
“It is sad to lose lives due to such accidents that can
easily be avoided by applying due diligence when discharging our duties,” said
the resident.
A relative to one of the victims said council has not done
anything to the families even sending condolence messages.
“At least they could have even provided us with water but
we are struggling to have water to service all the people gathered for the
funeral.”
The relative said they were waiting for Covid-19 tests
results before they could bury their child probably tomorrow depending on how
fast the results would have been released.
Harare’s acting communications officer, Innocent Ruwende said
it was unfortunate that the incident occurred when the workers were still to
repair the pipes.
“It is unfortunate that some people illegally settled
themselves in the paddock area which has a lot of Council infrastructure,” said
Ruwende.
“In this case the area is a prohibited as it is a Council
paddock which is irrigated and can easily flood.
“Our workers dug up the place in question to repair a
corroded pipe which they patched up while waiting for fabrication of the pipe. “We
are urging residents to monitor their children to avoid loss of lives,” said
Ruwende.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the tragic incident urging parents and guardians to closely
monitor movements of children.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the
drowning of three children in a disused shaft at the paddocks area in Kuwadzana
on Saturday,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
“The trio was playing in the shaft allegedly left open by
City of Harare Council employees and they were reported to have jumped into and
drowned. “Their bodies were discovered on Sunday by one of the City Council
employees Simon Phiri and their clothes were by the side of the shaft,” said
Ass Comm Nyathi.
He urged people to avoid water bodies especially during
rainy season. H Metro
