SIX KWEKWE JUNIOR COUNCILLORS ELOPE WITH PANNERS

SIX female juveniles – three below the age of 15 – who were part of the Kwekwe Junior Council were reportedly impregnated or eloped with gold panners during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, Chronicle can reveal.
The shocking stats were revealed during a Zimbabwe National
Council for Welfare of Children (ZNCWC) annual convention recently.
Kwekwe District has a total of 56 junior councillors from
Kwekwe City, Zibagwe Rural District Council and Redcliff Municipality. Zibagwe
RDC, which caters for the rural part was the worst affected.
Zibagwe RDC chief executive officer, Mr Farayi Machaya,
said concerted effort was needed in addressing abuse of underage girls.
“We are in the process of replacing the councillors and our
officials are taking necessary steps to ensure that they are replaced. It is
worrying that they are supposed to be role models themselves but the worst then
happens to them,” he said.
“It is a touching development that everyone should work in
trying to address.” Ward 13 junior councillor Precious Hove said it was
worrying that early marriages were not sparing anyone including her colleagues.
She said relevant authorities including officials from
council, victim friendly unit, district development coordinator’s office and
Childline among others, made follow ups on the six junior councillors and
ascertained the sad development.
Clr Hove said most of her juvenile colleagues fell victim
to gold panners who lured them with money.
“We have a huge challenge here in the district due to
illegal gold panners who lure young girls with money and they end up falling
pregnant or even eloping with the men as they think they might earn a living
with them,” she said.
ZNCWC board chair, Dr Lamiel Phiri said the development was
worrying, adding that gold panners should be educated.
“Can you imagine losing six junior councillors, this is
very bad. This goes on to show how early marriages have wreaked havoc in the
country. We hear stories of gold panners ‘swiping’ young girls for a certain
fee, I never thought it was serious. I suggest that relevant authorities engage
these gold panners and educate them against swiping young girls,” said Dr
Phiri.
ZNCWC director, Dr Taylor Nyanhete, said parents should
play a leading role in educating their own children on sexual reproductive
issues.
“Let us engage our children as a society and not wait for
teachers to do that. Let us take responsibility for sexual reproductive
education for our children as parents. The home environment is always the best
for such education. It takes the whole society to raise a child,” said Dr
Nyanhete. Chronicle
