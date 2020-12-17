SHAMELESS LIAR : CHINAMASA SLAMS CHAMISA OVER DEMOLITIONS

ZANU PF has castigated MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for being a “shameless liar” after the opposition leader tried to blame the Government for the demolitions of houses in the suburb of Budiriro in Harare when in fact it was his party that sanctioned the ill-timed move.
While addressing journalists at the Politburo meeting on
Wednesday, acting Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said Mr Chamisa
should not try to hide behind a finger.
“Let me put the record straight, the demolitions were sought
and carried out by the MDC-A ran municipality but what surprises us is that Mr
Chamisa, fully aware that his council was behind the demolitions went and
sought to blame it on the central government, a complete falsehood, a complete
lie. The record is very clear”.
Cde Chinamasa said the ruling party had made it clear that
they would be no demolitions until and unless alternative accommodation has
been found.
“We were not aware that despite those pronouncements on our
part, the municipal council of Harare would go ahead, with the blessing of
their leader Mr Chamisa and demolish without offering alternative arrangements.
“We are aware that they had gone and sought a court order. I
want to believe what colleagues of Mr Chamisa say about him that he is
opportunistic.
“He lacks moral fibre to accept that they erred in
demolishing houses. He clearly has no regard for the truth and we condemn this
lack of principle in the strongest terms,” Cde Chinamasa said.
Following the demolition of houses in Budiriro, Government
has now intervened to provide shelter for the victims of the callous move by
the MDC-ran municipality.
Last week, Mr Chamisa, with his hangers-on in tow, visited
families whose houses were demolished by the MDC-A controlled council and
blamed Government for it.
However, in his own words, Mr Chamisa told a South African
television station that his party is seeking to leave a mark in urban centres
where it controls, a statement that might have found expression in the recent
razing down of houses in the middle of the rainy season.
“We are in charge of 28 municipalities in towns and cities
out of the 32, so basically Zanu PF is a party in the rural areas, in the urban
areas they are basically there on our own terms because we are the leading
party there” Mr Chamisa said.
Mr Chamisa admitted that the MDC-A, which was formerly
called the MDC before a series of splits saw offshoots sprouting over the
years, has been in charge of a host of local authorities for more than a decade
now. Howeve,r critics say the opposition has done little to bring cheer to
urbanites who grapple with poor service delivery on a daily basis.
Under the watch of MDC-A Harare has morphed from being the
sunshine city into the stench capital, where rivulets of sewage flow freely,
while heaps of garbage are a common site, not only in residential suburbs but
also in the heart of the city. Herald
