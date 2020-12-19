POSITIVE PUPILS TO ISOLATE AT SCHOOLS OVER CHRISTMAS

SCHOOL children and teachers who tested positive for Covid-19 during the just ended third term and had not recovered by the time schools closed on Friday are likely to spend Christmas in isolation at their schools until they are cleared by health officials, Sunday News can reveal.
This comes as the Roman Catholic-run Minda Girls High at
Maphisa Growth Point in Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province is the
latest school to report multiple cases, after 20 pupils tested positive for the
pandemic with the school directing that learners who test positive will remain
at the school beyond the closing date.
Schools closed for the third term last Friday and while
some parents were uniting with their children and getting prepared for the
festive season, pupils who are still positive were told to remain isolated at
the learning institutions, especially boarding schools.
To date the country’s schools have recorded 558 Covid-19
cases with the hardest hit being John Tallach High in Ntabazinduna,
Matabeleland North Province where more than 180 cases were reported.
However, most of the school pupils have recovered. in an
interview with Sunday News, director of communications in the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said those who tested
positive will remain at their schools or at home as per the direction of the
Ministry of Health and Child Care.
“Those who tested positive and still on mandatory isolation
will remain under the direction of the Ministry of Health and Child Care until
cleared. This may be at the school or at their homes depending on the Ministry
of Health (and Child Care)’s direction,” said Mr Ndoro.
He said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has
already put in place mechanisms to cater for those that tested positive noting
that their aim was not to expose the community and contain the spread of the
pandemic.
“In all this, we are closely working with the Ministry of
Health and Child Care authorities and they have been giving us the much
required guidance to help contain the spread of the pandemic within our
schools.
“It is important to note that there are set protocols to
follow when someone tests positive for the pandemic and their implementation is
guided by health officials and one of these is the issue of isolation from
society,” said Mr Ndoro.
At Minda High School authorities have revealed that pupils
who tested positive will stay at the school for a further week, which was when
their mandatory isolation period is expected to end.
In a message sent to parents on Friday, the school’s head,
Mr Norcan Nyamambi, said they were working with health authorities to contain
the pandemic and also ensure the affected pupils remained on quarantine.
“We shall continue to give you updates as we get full
guidance from the relevant authorities. Parents and guardians of affected
learners will be contacted individually,” reads part of the message.
Last Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and
Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, revealed that Government was
putting in place mechanisms at schools ahead of the festive season break.
The minister was speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing. “The
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, in collaboration with Ministry of
Health and Child Care continue to strengthen infection, prevention and control
strategies in schools as they prepare to break for the Christmas and New Year
holidays. “Cumulatively, 558 cases have been reported at learning institutions
across the country,” she said. Sunday News
